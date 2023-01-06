Anti-Vaccine ‘Activism’ Is Deadlier Than Global Terrorism Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) seem to think that anti-vaccine ‘activism’ is deadlier than global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and gun violence.
They even shared a video on Twitter promoting the idea. The video quoted Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, who claimed: “We have to recognize that anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit News reports: Hotez went on to assert that 200,000 Americans died from COVID because they refused to get the vaccine, a claim that isn’t backed up by any source.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
“And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world, even into low and middle income countries,” added Hotez.
Once again with providing any source for his dubious claims, Hotez asserted that “anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation or cyber attacks.”
The doctor went on to complain about how anti-vaccine skepticism had now become a “political movement” linked to “far-right extremism” in both the United States and Germany.
Hotez ominously called for “political solutions to address this.”
Unsurprisingly, respondents to the tweet completely savaged the WHO for sharing the video, with one pointing to stats that suggest, “Doctors and “medicine” kill more people than car accidents and guns.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden To Grant Mass Amnesty & Work Permits to 30,000 New Illegal Immigrants A Month - January 6, 2023
- Anti-Vaccine ‘Activism’ Is Deadlier Than Global Terrorism Says WHO - January 6, 2023
- Archbishop Of Canterbury Refuses To Scrap Schools Guidance That Affirms ‘Transgender’ Five Year-Olds - January 6, 2023