Anti-Vaccine ‘Activism’ Is Deadlier Than Global Terrorism Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) seem to think that anti-vaccine ‘activism’ is deadlier than global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, and gun violence.

They even shared a video on Twitter promoting the idea. The video quoted Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, who claimed: “We have to recognize that anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally.”

Summit News reports: Hotez went on to assert that 200,000 Americans died from COVID because they refused to get the vaccine, a claim that isn’t backed up by any source.

“And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world, even into low and middle income countries,” added Hotez.

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."

Once again with providing any source for his dubious claims, Hotez asserted that “anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation or cyber attacks.”

The doctor went on to complain about how anti-vaccine skepticism had now become a “political movement” linked to “far-right extremism” in both the United States and Germany.

Hotez ominously called for “political solutions to address this.”

Unsurprisingly, respondents to the tweet completely savaged the WHO for sharing the video, with one pointing to stats that suggest, “Doctors and “medicine” kill more people than car accidents and guns.”