Anti-Trump Whistleblower’s Lawyer Worked for Clinton and Schumer

The “whistleblower” who spoke out on President Trump‘s call to the Ukrainian President in July has hired former Schumer and Hillary Clinton staffer Andrew Bakaj to represent him/her.

Attorney Andrew Bakaj is representing an anonymous client who filed a whistleblower complaint on Trump based on rumors – something that has ultimately led to impeachment proceedings against the President.

Compass Rose Legal and Bakaj released this statement on Tuesday evening after Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that Democrats intend to officially begin impeachment proceedings:

Statement Concerning the Intelligence Community Whistleblower

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2019

Statement Concerning the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Our firm has represented our client from the outset, and he/she has diligently followed the processes and laws that afford the greatest legal protections against reprisal. As legal counsel, it is our duty to ensure our client is fully protected. We support the bi-partisan, unanimous resolution passed by the Senate regarding our client’s lawful whistleblower complaint and call upon the Acting Director of National Intelligence to

transmit the complete disclosure to the two Intelligence Oversight Committees. Additionally, in order to ensure maximum legal protections for our client, we can confirm press reports that, today, we wrote to the Acting Director of National Intelligence to request specific guidance as to the appropriate security practices to permit a meeting, if needed, with the Members of the Intelligence Oversight Committees. We await a timely response from the Acting Director providing such guidance. Andrew P. Bakaj, Esq.

Lead Attorney for the Intelligence Community Whistleblower

Andrew Bakaj previously worked for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.

Per The Federalist:

The anonymous person who filed a formal, uncorroborated complaint against President Donald Trump for allegedly asking a foreign leader to investigate corruption related to Joe Biden now has a legal team that includes a Democratic operative who worked for Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.). Andrew Bakaj, now a managing partner at the Compass Rose Legal Group, interned for Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for Clinton in the fall of the same year, according to Bakaj’s LinkedIn page. More recently, Bakaj has worked as an official in the CIA and Pentagon and specializes in whistleblower and security clearances in his legal practice.