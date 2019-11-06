FBI agents arrested Puerto Rico Senator Abel Nazario Quiñones early Wednesday as part of an investigation into widespread and systemic corruption in the U.S. territory.

The anti-Trump Senator got slapped with a 39-count indictment accusing him of making false documents and committing wire fraud and he is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

In just two years – from 2012 to 2014 – he managed to stiff 177 municipal workers for the astronomical total of $588,961.43, authorities say.

The media went crazy accusing President Donald Trump of lying about Puerto Rico’s death toll from last year’s Hurricane Maria. But new evidence is literally piling up that the island is a den of incompetence, corruption and Trump-hatred –- and one anti-Trump senator is now in handcuffs and facing 20 years in prison.

HornNews report: Hurricane Maria slammed into San Juan last year, causing 1,427 deaths across Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. Trump pushed back last week when media reports tried to inflate the numbers – and blame them on his supposed racism toward the island’s Hispanic population.

But reporters should have been nosing around the island itself, where corruption, nepotism and just plain bungling rule the day.

Some of the hurricane deaths can be laid right at the doorstep of Puerto Rican aid workers themselves, who socked supplies away until they started to rot.

Radio Isla posted video footage of U.S. aid – 10 whole trailers of aid – sent to help out suffering and dying people on the storm-tossed island… but instead, it was dumped in an elections office and forgotten.

The footage shows food, medicine, and baby supplies intended for the island unopened, covered by rodent droppings or partially gnawed on by rats and lizards.

Americans sent the packages out of the goodness of their hearts, but someone in Puerto Rico set it all aside and let his neighbors starve to death – and somehow, the media still blame Trump for the death toll?

Puerto Rican Senator Abel Nazario Quiñones, a New Progressive, did everything he could to smear President Trump… until he got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

The senator backed Jeb Bush, who described illegal immigration as “an act of love,” in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Once Jeb got drubbed out of the race, the senator panicked – and shifted to anyone who could stop Donald Trump from taking back the GOP.

“It is time to unite all efforts behind a candidate in order to defeat Donald Trump,” Nazario Quiñones said.

“Trump must be defeated!” he yelled.

Election night brought bad news for him – but last Wednesday was even worse, because police handcuffed him and marched him off to jail.

The Never-Trump politician got slapped with a 39-count indictment accusing him of making false documents and committing wire fraud.

The huge corporations that love illegal immigration exploit immigrants for cheap labor… and it turns out, Nazario Quiñones wanted to do a little exploitation of his own.

For 16 years, he served as mayor of the town of Yauco – and officers say that he ripped off his own workers for hundreds of thousands, or maybe millions, of dollars.

In just two years – from 2012 to 2014 – he managed to stiff 177 municipal workers for the astronomical total of $588,961 and 43 cents, authorities say.

When the Labor Department caught him in his alleged scheme, he promised to pay back the money he withheld, but that turned out to be just another lie.

The indictment says that the then-mayor gave his employees all the money he owed them on paper – but then reportedly forced them to work two extra hours a day for free.

It looks like aid packages aren’t the only places overrun by rats!

The Trump-hating senator is now facing up to 20 years in prison and a million dollar fine.

Puerto Rico is an island surrounded by an ocean – and D.C. is a swamp surrounded by deranged, Trump-bashing thieves who make this senator look like an amateur.

Trump came into office and busted up their corrupt ways – in the Deep State, in Eric Holder’s Justice Department, in James Comey’s FBI, in John Brennan’s CIA – just like he is on the Trump-hating island of Puerto Rico.

No wonder the Never-Trumpers hate and fear him – and his voters – so much. They know it’s the end of the line for their extortion, their underhanded tactics and their dirty little inside deals.

A lot of people in D.C. need to follow Nazario Quiñones into a cell.