Anti-Trump Leftist Arrested for Plot to Kidnap and Kill Gov. Whitmer

The FBI announced on Thursday that it had thwarted a plot by “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Gov. Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

On Thursday morning, authorities raided a house in Hartland Michigan and arrested six suspects: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”