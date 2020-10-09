Anti-Trump Leftist Arrested for Plot to Kidnap and Kill Gov. Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer owes President Trump a massive apology for falsely claiming he was responsible for the foiled attempt on her life.
The FBI announced on Thursday that it had thwarted a plot by “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Gov. Whitmer and overthrow the state government.
On Thursday morning, authorities raided a house in Hartland Michigan and arrested six suspects: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.
Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said blaming white supremacists.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It turns out Brandon Caserta, one of anarchists who was arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer, actually hates President Trump and is on video calling Trump a “tyrant.”
“Trump is not your friend dude,” Caserta said.
He says Trump is “a tyrant” and calls President Trump an “enemy.”
WATCH: