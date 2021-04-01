Anti-Trump Doctor Blames Violence by Blacks Against Asians on White People

Yes, really.
Following the attack on Asian massage parlors in Atlanta, the mainstream media has pursued the absurd narrative that “white supremacy” and white people are to blame for the violence.
Summit.news reports: However, official crime stats show that white people are significantly underrepresented when it comes to crimes targeting American-Asians.
As the Washington Examiner highlights, citing FBI statistics, whereas whites comprise 62% of the population, they committed 24% of crimes against Asians in 2018.
In comparison, blacks, who comprise 13% of the population, committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018.
As Lionel Shriver explains in a recent Spectator article, “In New York City, of the 20 people arrested last year for hate crimes against Asians, two were white. Eleven were black.”
Those figures have also been underscored by recent events, including yesterday’s video showing a shocking unprovoked attack on an Asian woman by Brandon Elliot, who is black.
A video of the incident also shows that black hotel staff refused to help the victim after Elliot repeatedly stomped on her head while yelling, “Fuck you, you don’t belong here!”
There have been numerous other similar incidents in recent weeks.
However, Eugene Gu, one of the people who famously sued President Trump because Trump blocked him on Twitter, thinks he’s found the real culprit behind all these black on Asian crimes.
White people!
“Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power,” tweeted Gu.
That’s right – black men are kicking Asian women to the floor because they’ve been denied economic opportunities by white people – or something.
Presumably, the same reason holds for all those black staff members, who were in gainful employment, who refused to help the victim who was kicked to the floor.
Presumably, Brandon Elliot, who was released from prison in 2019, choosing to stab his own mother to death was also the fault of white people.
Just like last week’s shooting in Boulder which was carried out by an Islamist from the Middle East – it’s all white people’s fault!