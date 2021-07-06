Anti-Trump Disney Star Charged After Trying To Rape Child

Anti-Trump Hollywood actor Kyle Massey has become the latest Disney star to be arrested and charged after trying to rape a child.

Massey, the former Disney Channel star of That’s So Raven, is now facing felony charges for attempting to lure and groom a 13-year-old girl into having sex with him. Massey is the latest in a long line of Disney employees who have been charged and convicted of sex crimes against minors.

In 2016, shortly before Trump was elected into office, Massey blasted Trump by tweeting: “You ain’t got the answers trump….”

You ain't got the answers trump…. — Kyle Massey (@KyleMassey) September 22, 2016

In March 2020 he also slammed President Trump for offering stimulus money to hard-working American families who were struggling financially due to lockdown. He tweeted: “Trump.. we will give Americans a 2 trillion dollar bail out. Voters. We paying for that s*t”

Trump.. we will give Americans a 2 trillion dollar bail out.

Voters. We paying for that s**t pic.twitter.com/lUVnpnZbZw — Kyle Massey (@KyleMassey) March 25, 2020

The case against him was filed in King County, Washington on June 14. He is accused of grooming a 13-year-old girl during the period of December 1, 2018, and January 31, 2019.

Yahoo reports:

According to the filing document, Massey was in contact via social media with “a person he believed to be a minor, for immoral purposes of a sexual nature and such communication occurred through the sending of an electronic communication.” The girl’s mother reported to authorities that her daughter received explicit materials via Snapchat from Massey. She said her daughter had known Massey since she was 4 and the actor was aware of the child’s age. Prosecutors subpoenaed photos and videos that allegedly show Massey engaged in sexual activity. They also obtained a chat urging the child to move to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: Massey has now added his name to the growing roster of Disney child predators, painting a disturbing picture of behind the scenes abuse that spans back decades. As TFTP reported in 2019, Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland was arrested in Utah after he was allegedly caught trying to lure a 13-year-old boy for sex. Westmoreland starred as the grandfather, Henry “Ham” Mack on the Disney children’s series “Andy Mack”—a story about a young girl who is coming to age.

Westmoreland was arrested after he was caught attempting to lure a child to a motel for sex. Westmoreland used an internet app to lure who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

According to court documents, Westmoreland was arrested for enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony, and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony. He is now awaiting trial and faces the possibility of life in prison.

The media giant has been known to not only employ several convicted child sex offenders, but also placed them in situations where they have access to children.

Both Brian Peck and Victor Salva were convicted of several sex crimes against children—yet went on, after their convictions, to enjoy lucrative careers within Disney’s corporation. Peck, who starred in X-Men and in all three Living Dead films, served 16 months in prison and he still works with children on Disney film projects. According to court documents reported by the Daily Mail, detailing Peck’s crimes against a child actor known as “John Doe” to protect his identity:

The documents show Peck was originally charged with 11 counts including: lewd act upon a child; sodomy of a person under 16; attempted sodomy of a person under 16; sexual penetration by foreign object; four counts of oral copulation of a person under 16; oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance; sending harmful matter; and using a minor for sex acts.

Salva also sexually abused children and continues to enjoy the good graces Disney offers.

To highlight the nature of how Hollywood not only looks the other way in these instances but actually condones them, Disney cared not about hiring Salva and, once again, gave him access to children on the set of Powder.

Instead of lambasting Disney for hiring a convicted child predator, the industry went on to praise him.

Perhaps if they would have made a tweet about how the establishment is stoking divide like Gina Carano did in February, they may have fired him.

“As controversy swirled around filmmaker Victor Salva, who pleaded guilty in 1988 to molesting a boy on the set of his low-budget picture ‘Clownhouse,’ Salva’s agent said that a good showing at the box office may salvage the 37-year-old director’s career,” the LA Times reported on Oct. 31, 1995.

“At least three studios are meeting with him. One has already given Victor scripts to read,” said his agent, David Gersh, who declined to name the studios.

“If ‘Powder’ does well,” Gersh added, “Victor will see work again. He is a true talent. If not . . . who’s to say?”

Let that sink in.

Not only was this man not blackballed in the industry for molesting children and possessing child porn but he was being fought over by multiple Hollywood companies.

In fact, in spite of the controversy, Salva has gone on to write and direct many more Hollywood movies since Powder, including the horror series Jeepers Creepers, which released its third sequel in 2018.

As the rest of society casts out pedophiles and makes them register as sex offenders to warn others about their tendencies to prey on children, Hollywood and Disney in particular, embraces them, gives them access to children, and puts them on a pedestal — a true horror story indeed.