Anti-Trump Comedian Says Killing Her Unborn Baby Made Her Feel ‘Powerful’ Like ‘God’

Anti-Trump comedienne Michelle Wolf embarked upon a sick pro-abortion rant during her Netflix comedy special, spewing left-wing abortion-on-demand talking points and bragging that her own abortion made her feel “powerful” like “God.”

“You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful,” Wolf said during the special, according to NewsBusters. “You know how people say you can’t play God?”

“I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!’” the female comedian continued, referring to the movie “Bruce Almighty.”

Wolf also pushed abortion-on-demand and without stigma, telling her audience that abortion “should be as normal as hearing ‘about your gluten allergy,‘” the NewsBusters report said.

“Anytime I’m at dinner with someone when they’re like, ‘I can’t have the rolls ‘cause of the gluten,’ I’m like, ‘So I walked into the office…,‘” the feminist said.

“And a lot of people think that even if you’re allowed to get abortions, it should only be for a very few specific reasons. Well, I think you should be able to get an abortion for any reason you want,” she continued.

“The audience applauded, of course, and Michelle responding by rebuking those people who think having an abortion is a ‘big deal,’ or that a person should ‘take your time making the decision,‘” outlined NewsBusters.

“[Women] feel like you should have this sense of shame after you get an abortion,” Wolf complained, adding, “you can feel any way you want after an abortion. Get one! See how you feel.”

DailyWire report: Wolf made a name for herself at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2018, where the feminist brutally attacked then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said at the event, Sanders sitting mere feet away from her. “But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies. And I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know? Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know. Ann Coulter.”

Following the anti-Trump performance, Wolf attached herself to abortion.

“Although it’s great for his wrinkly head,” Wolf responded to the news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement in 2018, according to The Daily Beast, “it could be catastrophic for reproductive rights.”

“It’s so ironic that Trump could be the guy who ends legal abortion. That dude has been responsible for more abortions than the invention of back alleys,” she continued, adding, “Look, access to abortion is good and important. Some people say abortion is ‘killing a baby.’ It’s not. It’s stopping a baby from happening. It’s like Back to the Future and abortion is the DeLorean.”