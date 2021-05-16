Anti-Semitic Antifa Block California Highway and March Towards Israeli Embassy

Video footage from Los Angeles shows Antifa members blocking a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was attempting to leave an anti-Israel protest, refusing to move and allow the officer to leave.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
After he pushed through the Antifa members, they started chasing the vehicle and another police officer:
Thelibertyloft.com reports: Soon after the initial video was posted online, two different groups merged and began marching toward the Israeli Embassy in Los Angeles. These anti-Israel protesters are marching through the streets, holding citizens hostage in their cars. Mixed with Antifa, these videos give cause for concern later tonight. LAPD is attempting to keep the peace in the area, but anytime Antifa is involved it becomes chaotic and dangerous.
Antifa continues to join into any event where they can find the ability to start chaos and violence. Our prayers go out to the officers in Los Angeles ahead of what may be a long night ahead.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Joe Biden: ‘Illegal Aliens Are Part of the American Dream’ - May 16, 2021
- Door to Door Vaccine ‘Hit Squads’ To Be Deployed Across UK - May 16, 2021
- China: ‘We Are Now Ready To Destroy America’ - May 16, 2021