Anti-Semitic Antifa Block California Highway and March Towards Israeli Embassy

May 16, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Antifa thugs block California highway and march towards Israel embassy in Los Angeles
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Far-left anti-semitic thugs from Antifa blocked a highway in California on Saturday as protestors marched towards the Israeli embassy in Los Angeles.

Video footage from Los Angeles shows Antifa members blocking a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was attempting to leave an anti-Israel protest, refusing to move and allow the officer to leave.

After he pushed through the Antifa members, they started chasing the vehicle and another police officer:

Thelibertyloft.com reports: Soon after the initial video was posted online, two different groups merged and began marching toward the Israeli Embassy in Los Angeles. These anti-Israel protesters are marching through the streets, holding citizens hostage in their cars. Mixed with Antifa, these videos give cause for concern later tonight. LAPD is attempting to keep the peace in the area, but anytime Antifa is involved it becomes chaotic and dangerous.

Antifa continues to join into any event where they can find the ability to start chaos and violence. Our prayers go out to the officers in Los Angeles ahead of what may be a long night ahead.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)