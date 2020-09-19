Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police In London

Thousands of people gathered in central London to protest against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations on Saturday.

The anti-lockdown protesters and pandemic sceptics clashed with riot police at the mass rally in Trafalgar Square which was organised by opponents of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Some protesters carried placards which branded the Coronavirus pandemic a “scam”, while others read: “Save our rights. No mandated vaccines.”

MSN reports: An army of Metropolitan Police officers moved in on angry demonstrators defying coronavirus laws against mass gatherings as they descended upon Nelson’s column in central London in their droves.

The protesters, who carried placards warning ‘this is now tyranny’ and ‘plandemic’ formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests before fighting broke out in front of the National Gallery.

Outnumbered officers were pushed back by the huge crowd, which began cheering and chanting ‘freedom’ while organisers of the Resist And Act For Freedom rally sold T-shirts bearing 5G conspiracy theories.

Police on horseback later moved in for a second attempt to break up the gathering in Trafalgar Square. Traffic was brought to a halt as protesters erected a blockade in a bid to prevent officers from making arrests.

One protester hit a London taxi after the driver beeped in frustration, then appeared to spit through the window at the driver. Another protester’s large dog escaped from its lead and ran around near to the National Gallery.

While some demonstrators made speeches advocating for the legalisation of cannabis, hundreds gathered in opposition to Boris Johnson’s increasingly draconian curtailment of liberty.

Their anger was primarily directed at Government rules which compel people to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed spaces, while others protested against what they fear could be compelled vaccination.

One protester held a banner calling for the Government’s SAGE advisers to be sacked, while another’s declared Covid-19 a ‘hoax’. Addressing the crowd to huge cheers, organiser Kate Shemirani said: ‘We are the resistance.’

It follows the Metropolitan Police deploying officers across the capital city to enforce new coronavirus restrictions, which were introduced last Monday, limiting social gatherings from 30 people to six.

Yesterday, the force said: ‘It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.

‘Officers will patrol public spaces and will also respond to incidents where groups gather in numbers larger than six. We will continue to adopt the four E’s approach – we will engage with our communities, explain the regulations and what they mean, and encourage people to adhere to them.’

A statement published on their website added: ‘Officers do have the power to report people for fixed penalty notices of £100, which doubles for further offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.’