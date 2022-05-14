Anti-life Democrats Demand ‘Mandatory Vasectomies’ outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Event

Anti-life Democrat protestors outside George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School Thursday called for “mandatory vasectomies” and claimed that “the Bible itself tells you how to perform abortions.”

Dozens of abortion advocates gathered outside the front entrance to the law school in Arlington, Virginia, to protest an address set to be given by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that afternoon.

The address was being given by Alito remotely from the court building while fallout from a draft opinion overturing pro-abortion case Roe v. Wade — written by Alito — was leaked, leading leftists to gather outside justices homes and threaten them with violence.

Breitbart.com reports: According to reports, Alito had been moved to an undisclosed location for his own safety after justices’ home addresses were published online.

“The Bible itself tells you how to perform abortions,” one speaker, who spoke about an abortion she had gotten proudly next to her young daughter, claimed. “It talks about … performing abortions in numerous aspects.”

After seeking refuge under a tent as it began to sprinkle with rain, the same speaker asked the other protesters if there was legislation do mandate vasectomies. After the group responded, “No!” the woman started chanting, “mandatory vasectomies!”

This same speaker claimed “abortion is a human right” that is part of the reason she went to law school — apparently at George Mason University.

“Abortion saves lives,” she continued, apparently unironically. “It makes it to where kids can keep their mothers. Fifty-six percent of abortions are done by mothers.”

“Roe v. Wade is essential healthcare, it’s the right to privacy,” she said before erroneously claiming that the case also affects the legality of interracial marriage, contraception, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Speaking about women as though they are a monolithic voting block, the speaker said, “Don’t you think that if the women of this nation — the 52 percent of this nation that is female — stood up and took up arms that they would not have it and they would put in gun rights and gun restrictions almost immediately?”

She then questioned why Justice Amy Coney Barrett would have a police officer outside her home after her address was doxxed by leftists before questioning why Alito had to call in virtually instead of being in-person, apparently without recognizing that the left has made it dangerous for the justices to go out in public.

