Anti-Globalist Protests Spread Worldwide – Media Blackout

The anti-globalist protests are spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate, amid a continued media blackout.

As the Yellow Vest symbol becomes a worldwide symbol of real resistance, users on social media are now questioning why the media are refusing to cover these global uprisings.

A look at any of the major news websites such as Sky or the BBC will bring you little or no information of what is going in France which is only 40 miles across the English Channel.

Unitynewsnetwork.co.uk reports: Meanwhile according the respected website Zero Hedge there have been Yellow Vest protests taking place in Egypt, Poland, Bulgaria, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Taiwan and more.

Incredible scenes from Canberra in Australia where the #GiletsJaunes have also been taking to the streets! Where is the Mainstream media coverage of this?#YellowVestsUK pic.twitter.com/XX52S5bW3z — Unity News Network (@UnityNewsNet) January 19, 2019

The scenes of Police brutality in France are shocking to many and there is a real sense of disbelief at the reaction of authorities around the globe.

Even though many of these Yellow Vest movements have differing views and aims there is a shared belief that everyday working people are being failed by their Governments & Globalism.