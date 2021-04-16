Anthony Weiner Has MELTDOWN After Being Called ‘Pedophile’ While Having Coffee

Convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, one of Hillary Clinton’s former associates, was spotted having a public meltdown in New York after a member of the public called him out as a “pedophile.”

The serial sex pest was sipping a coffee with a friend at Bryant Park on Monday afternoon when a member of the public spotted him, pulled out his camera and shouted, “F–king pedophile, scumbag, c–ksucker!”

An enraged Weiner immediately responded by repeatedly shouting “f–k you” seven times. “I think it’s disgusting that he’s able to sit outside in public. He’s a registered sex offender and I wanted to remind him of that, and raise awareness,” actor Jarrett Sharp, who witnessed the exchange, told reporters.

Pagesix.com reports: This isn’t the first time that Weiner, who went to prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old girl, has had to face his new identity as a convicted, registered sex offender.

Outraged parents freaked out last year when they learned Weiner was lobbying for more access to his son’s school. Weiner was only allowed to go as far as the gates, but insiders told us he wanted access to campus grounds and events like parent-teacher conferences.

“Parents are very upset. The school has kids that are 16 and 17 — the same age as [the kid] that he was [sexting] with,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

Coincidentally, Weiner’s coffee disruptor said he recently wrapped filming his brother Kyle’s new movie about “politicians and pedophilia.”

“It’s called ‘Sanctioning Evil’ and stars Taryn Manning. It’s in post-production and will be sold to a distribution company by summertime,” Sharp said.

Weiner did not comment on the incident.