Anthony Fauci Was Funding Research into ‘Monkeypox Cures’ before Global Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was ‘coincidentally’ funding research into monkeypox cures shortly before the global outbreak.
This information was originally reported by The National Pulse:
Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has previously come under scrutiny for funding bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many public health experts and intelligence officials believe to be the source of COVID-19.
NIAID has also funded research into potential cures for monkeypox, shortly before the viral disease began spreading in a global outbreak. The curious timing of the NIAID grant comes amidst pharmaceutical giants including Pfizer and Johson & Johnson making record-level profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This follows an earlier report that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in August 2021 were performing gain of function research on monkeypox last year.
Some international officials may want to look into this.