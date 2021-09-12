Anthony Fauci Explains Why Naturally Immune Should Be Jabbed: “I Dunno”

Anthony Fauci was repeatedly asked during a recent appearance on CNN why people who have natural immunity to Covid should be forced to vaccinate.

His response?

“That’s a really good point…. I don’t really have a firm answer for you on that.”

Fauci is asked why people who had Covid already are being required to vaccinate, even though they’re likely more protected than vaccinated people



“That’s a really good point…I don’t really have a firm answer for you on that” pic.twitter.com/MXGQGinTbn — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 10, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has proven to be a highly controversial figure in American politics, with many giving him high praise for his status as a public health “expert” and others holding quite different opinions, with many calling for his arrest.

Just in the last couple of days, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul called for Fauci to be jailed for lying to Congress following leaked documents that emerged on Tuesday revealing that the National Institutes of Health funded coronavirus research in Wuhan, China. The leak exposed Fauci’s statement on May 11th that the NIH had not funded coronavirus research at the lab as a complete falsehood, with Paul saying that Fauci’s lying is a felony punishable by five years in jail.

“It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail. We’ve referred it to the Department of Justice. I don’t think Biden’s Department of Justice will do anything with it, but yes, it is very dangerous to have public officials, who we need to have trust in, coming and lying to us,” Paul told Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

Paul stated on Sept. 7 that Fauci had lied to Congress about the NIH’s role in funding gain of function research in Wuhan, China. He posted on Twitter on the same day that Fauci should “be held accountable.”