Anthony Bourdain Was Instrumental in Exposing Harvey Weinstein Before His Death

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was instrumental in helping Ronan Farrow expose serial rapist Harvey Weinstein, a new book claims.

Farrow was initially investigating the story for NBC, but the network tried to prevent it from going public, so Bourdain urged The New Yorker to run the story, Farrow claims in his new book “Catch and Kill.”

[Ronan Farrow Claims Hillary Clinton Pressured Him To Drop Weinstein Story]

Pagesix.com reports: The late chef had been dating actress Asia Argento, who told Farrow that Weinstein sexually assaulted her.

Bourdain — who had been “supportive of Argento speaking” — dropped a line to magazine editor David Remnick, telling him that Weinstein’s behavior was sickening and that “everyone” had known about the allegations for too long.

“I am not a religious man,” Bourdain wrote. “But I pray you have the strength to run this story.”

NBC has denied the journalist’s characterization of the events, claiming that his reporting didn’t meet its broadcast standards standards.

The story ultimately helped bring down Weinstein and won a Pulitzer Prize for service journalism.