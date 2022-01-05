Another Young Healthy Soccer Star Dies from Heart Attack

A 25-year-old soccer star collapsed mid-game and died shortly after being rushed to hospital due to a massive heart attack on Monday.

Marcos Menaldo, a defender who played for Deportivo Marquense, reported suffering chest pains during a training session on Monday.

“The tragedy occurred at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium where Menaldo received emergency CPR treatment on the pitch in San Marcos before being transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died,” British newspaper the Mirror reported.

“A young, dynamic and jovial person, this happens to him. It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend,” Hernan Maldonado, Deportivo’s club president, said in a statement.

25 year olds have heart attacks all the time



Why is everyone freaking out about this https://t.co/GhrB1fdpCb pic.twitter.com/HhN6L0vUxX — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 5, 2022

“They transferred him to the assistance centre where they did everything possible. But unfortunately, the death was confirmed,” he added. Menaldo’s death comes amid a massive surge of athlete’s dropping like flies with “mysterious” heart-related illnesses.

Summit.news reports: The report notes that Menaldo’s death tragically followed that of Croatian footballer Marin Cacic, who died in similar circumstances just before Christmas after suddenly collapsing during training.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with heart failure before being rushed to a nearby hospital but died on December 23rd.

Back in November, German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published a report seeking to answer why an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.”

Other footballers to develop sudden heart or breathing problems in recent weeks and months include Sherrif Tiraspol winger Adama Traore, Sheffield United’s John Fleck, and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

🚨🚨 Otra #repentinitis futbolera‼️



💉☠️ John Fleck se desmaya en pleno partido de Championship



🔴🔴Jamás se habían desmayado dos jugadores en la misma jornada, pero no tiene nada q ver con las "vacunas"🔴🔴



A este paso podrán montar una liga de emponzoñados 😷🐑#YoNoMeVacuno pic.twitter.com/IDExfqIEIh — COVIDIOTA 😷 (@Covidiota8M) November 25, 2021

Otro caso de #repentitis Champions League. Adama Traoré cae con la mano al pecho, cortan las emisión y el comentarista se caga en los pantalones. pic.twitter.com/l3y5VXdxSy — ❌Dr. César Lacayo (@FuerzaCoriolis) November 24, 2021

FC Barcelona’s Sergio Agüero, the 33-year-old striker who had to be withdrawn from a match after 41 minutes suffering from dizziness and breathing difficulties, was also recently forced into early retirement.

Sergio Agüero left the field and was taken to hospital for tests after having an elevated heart rate in Barcelona's game against Alavés pic.twitter.com/XSkFYrNPne — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 30, 2021

As we previously highlighted, other professional athletes have also recently suffered similar health problems, including 24-year-old Slovak hockey player Boris Sádecký, who tragically died after collapsing on the ice during a match last year.

28-year-old bodybuilder Jake Kazmarek also died “unexpectedly” four days after taking the COVID jab.

After questions began to swirl about whether vaccine side-effects were playing a role in the spate of incidents, media outlets reassured the public that that this was merely a “coincidence.”

That didn’t stop ex-England pro Matt Le Tissier from calling for a full investigation.

'It might not be because of the vaccine, but let's have an investigation to find out what it is. Even saying that deems you to be some kind of anti-vaxxer, which is absolutely disgusting.'



Ex-footballer Matt Le Tissier wonders why footballers are suffering from heart problems. pic.twitter.com/qlYAXI62iY — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 16, 2021

“It’s been very concerning for me watching the sport that I love and I played for 17 years…in all that time that I played I never once saw any footballer leave the pitch because of heart issues,” said Le Tissier.

“Now I’m sorry, but if anybody can look at what’s happening now in the world of sport and say it’s normal for all of these people to be having heart issues, in football matches, cricket matches, basketball matches, any sport you wish, these people, the amount of people that are suffering is going through the roof,” he added.

During a viral podcast with Joe Rogan which was subsequently censored by YouTube, Dr. Peter McCullough warned that soccer players collapsing could be linked to vaccine-induced myocarditis.

McCullough warned that myocarditis has become at least 50% more common than predicted by US public health ‘experts.’

During a live radio show in the UK, ex-footballer Trevor Sinclair mentioned a potential link to vaccines, but he was cut off shortly after beginning his statement.