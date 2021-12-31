ANOTHER Young, Healthy Actor Suffers Massive Fatal Heart Attack

Another Hollywood actor has died suddenly from a massive heart attack over the Christmas period. Tiffini Hale was only 46 and in good shape, according to friends and family.
The news of her death comes just days after Hollywood director Jean-Marc Vallée suddenly died of a heart attack on Christmas, despite being both healthy and young.
Hale’s former Mickey Mouse Club co-stars made the announcement on social media:
“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” fellow bandmates and All New Mickey Mouse Club alumni Deedee Magno Hall said.
“Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.”
“On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini,” the post said. “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories. Forever Yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family,” the Instagram post said.
