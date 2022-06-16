ANOTHER US Food Processing Plant Spontaneously Explodes

Yet another food processing plant in America spontaneously exploded on Monday, according to reports.

Over 70 firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a massive blaze at Festive Foods in eastern Portage County, Wisconsin that began at 9 a.m. local time.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Pictures showed flames erupting from the facility’s roof and a column of thick dark smoke pouring into the air.

According to the Festive Foods’ Facebook page the plant is “temporarily closed.”

“Today festive foods experienced a heartbreaking event,” a Festive Foods’ statement read.

“As many of you have seen in the news we have had a terrible fire run through our plant.”

Waupaca manufacturing fire: Red Cross disaster volunteers are canteening for more than 70 firefighters & first responders on the scene of a large manufacturer fire on County Highway D. Additional details here as they're available. pic.twitter.com/HdTT1vvLK1 — American Red Cross of Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) June 13, 2022

Related: Several Large US Food Processing Plants Have Mysteriously Exploded Or Burned Down Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The company owner and president, Mike Holmgren, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The crew tried to put out the fire for almost nine hours since it started, according to an update from News 9.

The owner of Festive Foods, LLC, Michael Holmgren, says he’s grateful for emergency responders and their dedication, providing a glimpse into how the fire started. “It was in the back of the building, up in the roofline area,” he explained. Holmgren says over 100 employees were working in the building at the time the fire started. All were able to evacuate safely. Holmegren says its too early to tell what rebuilding might look like. “There’s damages, yes,” he said over the phone, “so we have to assess how quickly we can rebuild. Everybody is very committed, everybody is safe and home with their families right now, and we’ll support them through this.” Contrary to earlier reports, there is no concern of chlorine or chemical exposure through smoke at the plant.

Festive Foods, LLC is located in Waupaca, Wisconsin and is part of the Animal Slaughtering and Processing Industry. Based on the data from Dun&Bradstreet, the company has 150 total employees across all its locations.

Festive Foods manufacturing facility is a leading co-packer of frozen pizza and stuffed appetizers.

“Our frozen pizzas are prepared by chefs and not robots, and we make them available to you at many food retailers and supermarkets throughout the nation,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

The company released a statement regarding the incident on its Facebook page.

Today festive foods experienced a heart breaking event. As many of you have seen in the news we have had a terrible fire run though our plant. We are happy to say that all employees made it out quickly and safely with no injury’s. We would like to say a large thank you to all of the fire fighters and emergency response teams that came out today to assist. This was a large job to tackle and we are greatful for all who where involved. It was devastating to sit and watch the build that we have all put so many years into go up into flames. But at this time our plan is to regroup and rebuild. We appreciate all the support we have seen so far and will be posting updates as they come.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, at least 19 major fires, including this recent incident, have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.

Below is the updated list of U.S. plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires,” disease, or general causes.