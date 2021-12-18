Another senior CNN producer arrested for raping children - media blackout

Another senior CNN producer who works with Jake Tapper has been arrested on child rape crimes, according to an explosive Project Veritas exposé.

Rick Saleeby, the staffer in question, is a producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” Project Veritas released his name on Friday night after ensuring that the family involved in the pedophilia scandal was safe.

This is the second CNN producer in the space of a few days that has been ousted as a pedophile and arrested for raping children. Last Friday, 44-year-old John Griffin, a CNN producer who worked with Chris Cuomo was charged for ‘sickening’ child rape crimes. The mother of the children involved in the latest CNN pedophilia scandal sent a statement via Project Veritas that says:

“I wanted to reach out to sincerely thank you again. I am very grateful toward you guys and everything you’ve done for me and my children. Our world has just been completely flipped upside down, but none of that matters. We are all safe. I’m hoping, praying, and pushing for charges to be brought against him, so he can never do this to another child/family again.

“I want the public and any predators to know, without a shadow of a doubt, that I will go to the absolute ends of the earth to protect my babies. And I am tremendously grateful that you guys have saved us all from him.

“Despite the hardships ahead, I am going to continue to sit with these feelings of gratitude toward you guys and the woman who provided you with the information. Gratitude will get us through to the other side of all this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and Merry Christmas.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: According to the outlet, one text exchange featured the producer telling the source how his fiancé’s daughter was “wearing very closely cut bottoms at the pool,” before graphically describing how he could see the outline of her genitals.

Saleeby allegedly solicited sexually explicit photos of the source’s underage daughter.

The messages and videos were allegedly obtained by a woman who was involved in a relationship with the CNN producer for over a decade, Janine Banani, a case manager for human trafficking victims, as well as those of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The source claimed to have obtained the information for authorities but contacted Project Veritas when she was worried that action might not be taken. The source told the outlet that she “felt disgusted” and felt the need to come forward because “these people with power seem to get away with it.”

“I feel disgusted. I feel dirty and I reply (to the texts) you know, it’s, it’s your girl’s kid like your girlfriend’s kid. Usually every time we text, it’s always about him wanting to see me and a stepdaughter together.”

She then provided a recording in which the producer allegedly said, “…after I’m done having my mouth on her, I’m going to walk up and put my crotch very close to her face,” he said referring to the minor, “…slowly unzip my zipper and just guide her head a little closer and I’m just going to have her kiss the head and I’m going to put her hand on it so she can feel what the hard flesh feels like.”

The source added, “He sent me a text saying, ‘I love that she is getting hot. I want to taste how wet she makes you,’ and he’s talking about who his second daughter, who’s 14 years old, even about my daughter.”

The source also alleged that Saleeby offered her money in exchange for nude pictures of her and her daughter.

She added, “I do not want this girl to be a victim. I’m not a journalist. I’m not a detective to people with power seem to get away with. I just want this kid to be safe.”