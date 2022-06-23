Another NFL Player Drops Dead after Receiving COVID Jab

Yet another NFL player dropped dead this week. Fully jabbed NFL star Tony Siragusa’s death was announced on Wednesday. He was 55.
The cause of death has not been revealed.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: His former Baltimore Ravens teammate confirmed the news to TMZ Sports.
TMZ Sports reported:
NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports.
“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” the ex-running back said on Wednesday.
A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed.
Siragusa — a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle — initially broke into the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 1990 and became a full-time starter by the 1992 season.
In 1997, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens … and went on to be a key cog on the legendary 2000 team that won Super Bowl XXXV.
In his 12 years in the league, he compiled 22 sacks and 564 combined tackles.
Following his playing career, Siragusa gained national fame for his role as an NFL sideline reporter and analyst for Fox. He made audiences laugh with his unique style and knowledge of the game.
It has been a rough day for the NFL and its fans.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away at the age of 26.
Ferguson was found unresponsive at a home in Baltimore late Tuesday evening.
There was no signs of foul play or trauma and his cause of death has not yet been determined.
