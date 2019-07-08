Another Ice Cream Licker Arrested; Faces Possible Prison Sentence

Another person has been arrested for licking Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to a grocery store shelf, police have confirmed.

Last week, a young woman was seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to the shelf in a viral video. She was promptly arrested by police and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Following the viral video, copycat videos have sprung up on social media of idiots attempting to do the same.

Wafb.com reports: The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says Lenise Martin III, 36, has been taken into custody after being filmed in a store licking a Blue Bell ice cream container, moving his finger through the container, then putting it back onto the shelf.

Investigators say after management became aware of the video, Martin returned to the store and showed the clerk a receipt to prove he’d purchased the ice cream.

Management at the store later alerted investigators who questioned Martin.

Deputies moved forward with charges, including unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and tampering with property. Martin remains in jail and will have bond set by a judge Monday.

“We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act,” said a spokesman for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. “It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

The spokesman also said notices have been sent out that investigators informing them that any cases where an individual is caught copying the act be dealt with “immediately and with the full extent of the law.”