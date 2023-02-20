Another Huge 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck SouthernTurkey close to the Syrian border, just weeks after two deadly quakes devastated the region.

Mondays tremor comes two weeks after two powerful quakes measuing 7.8 and a 7.5, left almost 45,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The latest quake occurred at 20.04 local time (17.04 GMT) according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency Afad. They have uged people to stay away from coastlines as a precaution against the risk of rising sea levels.

It is currently unclear how much damage it has caused or if there are any casualties.

Sky News report: Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency said the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in the country’s Hatay province, which was devastated by a huge tremor in the disaster earlier this month.

The earthquake today was followed by a magnitude 5.8 tremor.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the powerful earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) at around 8:04pm local time (5.04pm UK time).

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was also felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya, the capital of Hatay province.

Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.