Another Fully Vaxxed Young Athlete Drops Dead From Heart Attack – Media Silent

How many more young, healthy athletes have to drop dead before the media start asking questions?

We’ve posted numerous stories recently about healthy individuals suddenly dropping dead from mysterious heart conditions. The one thing they all have in common – they were all recently vaccinated.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The latest athlete to die young from a heart attack is former Arkansas Razorback lineman and St. Louis native Brian Wallace. According to ABTC, he suffered a series of fatal heart attacks:

Wallace’s father told the media that earlier this week his son was in the intensive care unit at a hospital in St Louis, Missouri after he had two heart attacks.

The former athlete was reportedly having issues breathing at work, where he suffered his first heart attack. He had a second heart attack while at the hospital.

Wallace was in command and could not breathe on his own. This is according to his father. No cause of has been confirmed yet.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Of course the cause hasn’t been confirmed, yet. It never will be. It’ll be filed along with all the other “mysterious” heart attacks and other debilitating or lethal ailments that have been hitting young athletes for the last year or so.

In a sane world, the autopsies would be cross-referenced between all the athletes dying and they could say definitively that it’s the jabs. But that will never happen because the last thing they want is for the jabs to be seen as potentially dangerous whether they are or not.

They are.