Another Former Republican Senator Gunned down in His Home

Another former Republican senator was murdered this week in Norman, Oklahoma.

Former state senator Jonathan Nichols was found dead in his home. A gun was on a table across the room.

NEW: Former Oklahoma state senator Jonathan Nichols has been found dead of a gunshot wound at his home https://t.co/j9wSHxJ5d1 pic.twitter.com/NoGc6fzQTg — KATV News (@KATVNews) June 6, 2019

Nichols is the second GOP state senator to be found dead in just two days.

Former Republican state senator Linda Collins-Smith was found dead earlier this week in Arkansas.

The Oklahoman reports: Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a former state senator.

Jonathan Nichols’ body was found in his Norman home, and a gun was on a table across the room, law enforcement sources told The Oklahoman.

Norman police responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Annalane Drive, according to Norman police. Once inside the residence, officers found Nichols, 53, deceased.

Nichols, a Republican, represented Norman in the Oklahoma Senate from 2000 to 2012. He was serving as a senior policy advisEr to House Speaker Charles McCall at the time of his death.

“I am shocked and incredibly saddened to learn that Jonathan has passed away,” McCall said in a statement. “He was a valuable member of my staff and a friend. Jonathan was a very proud man, but he served humbly.”

McCall said Nichols joined his staff in November. Nichols also previously served as chief of staff for former Senate Pro Tem Brian Bingman and his successor, Pro Tem Mike Schulz.