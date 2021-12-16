ANOTHER Football Player Rushed Off Mid-Game Due to Heart Problems

Another professional football (soccer) player was dramatically rushed off the field mid-game on Tuesday night, becoming the third in the space of one week to experience severe chest pains and heart problems.

Martin Terrier of Ligue 1 club Rennes was seen clutching his chest, unable to breathe after half an hour of the match against Nice.

Terrier is one of dozens of athletes who have recently suffered sudden and “mysterious” heart conditions, some of which have proven to be fatal.

Over the weekend, Manchester United player Victor Lindelof was forced to abandon the game due severe breathing problems:

Looks like another athlete may have caught "coincidence". This time: Manchester United player Victor Lindelof. pic.twitter.com/yCMnzsEx8l — Mogaheed™®👀 (@Pr1nC3j03) December 13, 2021

In addition, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, 27, keeled over mid-game as he struggled to breathe during a match in Italy:

NEW – Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski (27) was taken off after 19 minutes in Serie A match after struggling to breathe.pic.twitter.com/03uQQDthMz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2021

Summit.news reports: As we noted last week, the media has responded to the recent spate of high profile football players suddenly collapsing with heart problems in the middle of games by concluding that it is just a “coincidence.”

During a now viral podcast with Joe Rogan, Dr. Peter McCullough warned that soccer players collapsing could be linked to vaccine-induced myocarditis:

They talk about sports people collapsing around the 1hr 30 point. But the whole podcast is quite an eye openerhttps://t.co/cyrDELBhUe — Darren (@Watts_it_like) December 14, 2021

McCullough warned that myocarditis has become at least 50% more common than predicted by US public health ‘experts.’ The cardiologist added that children aged 12 to 17 are more likely to be hospitalized with Myocarditis after taking the vaccine than contracting the virus itself.