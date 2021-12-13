ANOTHER Football Player Keels Over Mid-Game Due to Chest Pains

Professional footballer Piotr Zielinski has become the latest athlete to stop mid-game and keel over with chest pains and breathing problems.
Napoli midfielder Zielinski was forced to abandon the game over the weekend after just 19 minutes into the match against Empoli.
A statement released by Napoli later confirmed Zielinski had some severe breathing difficulties.
Napoli joins dozens of other athlete’s who have been mysteriously taken ill mid-game with heart problems and chest pains.
