Another Eminent Cardiologist Calls For Suspension Of Covid mRNA Jabs

World eminent Cardiologist Professor Abdullah Alabdulgader has called for the suspension of mRNA ‘vaccinations’ because of the risk of cardiac harm.

Prof. Abdulgader is President of The international congress for advanced cardiac sciences and the Founder of Prince Sultan Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Prominent cardiologist Dr Asseem Malhotra, who for the same reason is also trying to get the vaccinations suspended, announced the news Sunday on twitter.