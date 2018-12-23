Another Elitist Tw*t Gets Into Harvard

David Hogg, an 18-year-old political figurehead and the son of a former FBI agent, has been accepted into Harvard with a low SAT score just months after his high profile gun control campaign made him famous.

David Hogg was previously rejected from UCLA for his low SAT score of 1270 but has now been accepted by Harvard.

Why is Harvard University caving in to political pressure from the establishment by allowing elitists with privileged backgrounds like David Hogg to attend rather than perhaps, a more deserving student from a less privileged background?

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were murdered and 17 injured earlier this year by a former student, Nikolas Cruz. Hogg was off school campus during the shooting.

Unilad.co.uk reports:

In the wake of the massacre, David, along with fellow classmates such as Emma González and Cameron Kasky, helped launch the March for Our Lives movement.

David isn’t a stranger to the Massachusetts campus; he has already delivered two talks at the university this year, and some of his relatives previously attended the school.

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

The news comes one week after another Parkland survivor, Jaclyn Corin, announced that she had also been accepted into Harvard.