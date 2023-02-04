Another Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over Latin America

The Pentagon announced that another Chinese spy balloon had been identified flying over Latin America on Friday

In a statement to CNN, press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon”

It is unclear where in Latin America the second balloon was discovered, but U.S. officials say it does not appear to be headed toward the US.

The Gateway Pundit report: Meanwhile, the Pentagon is refusing to shoot down the China spy balloon making its way across the United States.

The high-altitude surveillance balloon is soaring over the US’s most sensitive military installations with Joe Biden’s full approval.

Joe Biden has failed to secure the US’s air space.

The Pentagon said the US won’t shoot down the balloon over concerns about a ‘debris field.’7

US Pilots are now reporting the Chinese spy balloon is floating a few thousand feet above them.