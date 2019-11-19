Anonymous Trump Official: White House Traitors Want to See Trump’s ‘Downfall’

An anonymous White House staffer has admitted that President Trump is surrounded by traitors who wish to see his downfall.

The anonymous staffer who penned the New York Times op-ed about being part of the “resistance” within the Trump administration claims in his or her new book that other staffers want to see President Trump’s “downfall.”

“As one said, the President’s inclinations are so bad that perhaps we should ‘give him enough rope’ to entangle his own presidency,” the anonymous writer writes in the new book, “A Warning.”

“The advisor suggested letting him fire the special counsel and Justice Department leadership. He seemed eager enough to do it. If aides helped him follow his instincts, they speculated, it would lead to his downfall.”

Dailycaller.com reports: The book also indicates that President Donald Trump was reluctant to believe that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

CNN reports that the author of the book also claims that Trump believed Russian president Vladimir Putin over American officials, saying, “I don’t buy it” to evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The author of this book is still unknown, and the White House has attacked the writer over his or her anonymity.

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said last month.

“Real authors reach out to their subjects to get things fact checked–but this person is in hiding, making that very basic part of being a real writer impossible.”

The writer has been reported to be someone who often met with and worked with Trump.