Ann Coulter: ‘Trump Will Be The Last Republican President’

Best selling author and conservative pundit Ann Coulter — one of the few pundits to predict Donald Trump’s presidential win — said that because of changing demographics and the fact that most recent immigrants vote Democrat, Donald Trump “will be the last Republican president.”

In a Nov. 28 interview with Breitbart News Daily, Coulter warned, “Every day, more and more immigrants turn 18 and start voting, canceling out all of your votes. It’s about five more years.

“Trump will be the last Republican president.“

“You think, ‘Oh well, we may get another Supreme Court nomination, that will save us,‘” she said. “No, no, the Democrats – as we saw in this last election – they can’t wait 10 years for demographics to change, they have to invent the Russia conspiracy. They’re so upset about this brief interregnum with Donald Trump. No.“

“Why even fight the Florida or Georgia elections?” she continued. “The whole country will be yours moments from now. No, we can’t wait, we can’t wait.”

“So, I assume they’ll pack the court,” said Coulter. “It won’t matter how many Trump appoints – he could appoint, replace four Supreme Court justices. Then President Beto [O’Rourke] or President Kamala [Harris] will come in and say, ‘Hey, I think we need four more justices on the Supreme Court.’”

Later in the interview Coulter described how close the 2016 race was and explained why Trump cannot plan on running the same type of race in 2020 if he wants to serve a second term.

“They barely won the last election,” Coulter said of the 2016 Trump campaign. “It was very exciting, it was great, everyone remembers election night. You always have this feeling we’re invincible and ha, ha, ha you guys are losers, you lost.“

But “it was really close,” she said. “You switch 80,000 votes, mostly in the industrial Midwest, and he [Trump] loses.”

“I told him directly during the transition,” said Coulter, “‘If you don’t keep your promises, you run the exact same election four years from now, and just through the process of immigrants turning 18 and block voting for the Democrats, you lose the exact same election.’”

Ann Coulter’s latest book, a New York Times best seller, is Resistance Is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind.