Angry Parents Confront Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Over School Mask Mandate

A group of angry parents protesting the student mask mandate confronted Governor Ned Lamont during a back-to-school meeting at a Connecticut elementary school.

The meeting was cut short and Lamont had to be escorted away by security after he was surrounded by parents who were furious that he was supporting the school mask mandates.

RT reports: The heated standoff between the governor and the parents took place outside Highland Elementary School in Cheshire on Wednesday after he emerged from a mask roundtable, which had to be wrapped up early after protesters raised hell over the potential extension of a school mask mandate past September 30.

Footage from the meeting shows protesters chanting, “You are all criminals,” and waving anti-mask signs at the governor.

#BREAKING: @GovNedLamont’s Back to School Rountable was hijacked by anti-mask parents who kept shouting at Lamont and the panel of local and state educational leaders in Cheshire. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/BmJfYMRWoN — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 25, 2021

The discussion comes to an end as parents part of Unmask Our Kids Connecticut start shouting at all education stakeholders. “You all are criminals,” they say with anger pointed at Lamont. @RepAMNewsdesk pic.twitter.com/ZQ3CkEu0Lu — Lance Reynolds (@LanceRReynolds_) August 25, 2021

Parents Choice group interrupting the Governor’s round table discussion at Highland Elementary School pic.twitter.com/CmI5osk8YF — The Cheshire Herald (@CheshireHerald) August 25, 2021

The protesters were allegedly part of the ‘Unmask Our Kids Connecticut’ campaign organized by the Connecticut Liberty Party, which styles itself as an “active grassroots organization… promoting the American ideals of Liberty, Freedom & Individual Rights” in the state.

On Twitter, the group denounced the roundtable as the “COVID mandate educator celebration” and noted that while they do not necessarily approve of the parents’ conduct towards the governor, “people need to stand up and speak out.”

“This ends when WE THE PEOPLE end it,” the group said.