Angry Obama Aide: Death of Soleimani ‘a Really Frightening Moment’

Barack Obama’s former national security aide, Ben Rhodes, has slammed President Trump over the successful killing of Iranian terror general Qassem Soleimani.
Soleimani led the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. He was responsible for the deaths of almost a thousands U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
Breitbart.com reports: He was killed at the airport in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday local time, after reportedly arriving in the country late last year to repress anti-Iranian protests. The attack came days after an Iranian-backed militia attacked the U.S. embassy.
The U.S. Department of Defense later confirmed that Soleimani had been killed at President Trump’s “direction.”
Rhodes took to Twitter to warn that the death of Soleimani was “a frightening moment” that could lead to war:
Rhodes also worried about congressional authorization for Trump’s decision — though he had expressed no such concern when President Obama led the U.S. into a controversial war against Mummer Ghadafi in Libya in 2011:
Rhodes then added that he was specifically worried about President Trump’s “strategy” and competence to lead:
Under the Iran deal, the Obama administration gave Iran access to $100-$150 billion in frozen assets, as well as nearly $2 billion in cash (delivered by cargo plane), some of which is thought to have funded Soleimani’s activities.