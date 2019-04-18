Angry Dems Demand AG Bill Barr Cancel Press Conference on Mueller Report

The Democrats have gone into full-blown meltdown mode over Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to release the Mueller report with a scheduled press conference at 9:30 AM ET.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler held an emergency press briefing on Wednesday evening to issue a scathing attack at AG Barr.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now House Democrat Chairs are demanding AG Barr cancel his planned presser on Mueller’s report.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Foreign Affairs Chairman Elliot Engel (D-NY) released a joint statement late Wednesday evening calling on Barr to cancel his presser, calling it “unnecessary and inappropriate.”

“The Department of Justice announced today that the Attorney General will hold a press conference tomorrow morning before Congress has even seen Special Counsel Mueller’s report. This press conference, which apparently will not include Special Counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it,” the statement said.

The House Democrat Chairs also criticized Bill Barr’s “numerous conversations” with White House lawyers about the report.

“There is no legitimate reason for the Department to brief the White House prior to providing Congress a copy of the report,” the Dems added.

The Dems also accused Bill Barr of protecting President Trump.

Full statement: