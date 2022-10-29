Angelina Jolie Taught Her Kids How To Eat Insects

Some celebrities say that they, and their families, just love eating bugs.

Angelina Jolie and her children love eating insects- including scorpions and spiders- and have been doing so for years apparently.

Bugs were, according to Jolie, part of of their regular household diet.

Discussing her childrens’ taste for bugs the mother of six once said “They can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips” she told Good Morning America during a 2017 interview.

BBC while making a docu-film in Cambodia, the actress said that after starting with crickets you then move up to tarantulas.

And she’s not the only one who is partial to insect protien.

Zac Efron and Justin Timberlake, Salma Hayek and Shailene Woodley are among the A-listers who have expresed their love of bug food according to SCMP , who also report that another frequent bug eater is actress Nicole Kidman who says she is one of the two billion people in the world that eats them.

In Vanity Fair’s Secret Talent Theatre Kidman eats a four-course bug meal and is definitely not grossed out by it. She starts off with hornworms which she says taste chewy and moist. She also tries mealworms which she says taste fruity. Crickets she describes as “awesome” and she also recommends fried grasshopper.