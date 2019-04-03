Angelina Jolie Says She Will ‘Never Say Never’ To Running For President

Actress Angelina Jolie says that she hasn’t ruled out the idea of running for office someday.

Jolie said she would “Never say never,” but at the moment she is too busy with her humanitarian work and is “looking to others for leadership.”

This is not the first time Jolie has hinted at running for office.

During an interview on the BBC’s Today program last year, she said she could not rule out the possibility of running against Trump on behalf of the Democratic party.

As UNHCR Special Envoy, Jolie is doing less acting these days as she tries to make the world a better place.

Metro.co.uk reports: It’s a pretty selfless and boss action from someone in Hollywood, right?

And when it comes to potentially employing her skills in the highest office of all – we’re talking White House – the star hasn’t slapped a big fat no on the idea.

Hmm, we’re picking up what you’re putting down – but we’re just going to leave this here Ange should you want to revisit the idea. We’re all ears.

As one of the leading voices on the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, she added: ‘I try to speak for what I believe in.’

The fight for equal rights and for women and girls to be no longer ‘treated like second class citizens’ is a fight particularly close to mother-of-six Angelina’s heart.

‘If you look across the world, there are far too many women and girls who are not only not seeing progress,’ she said. ‘Their rights are slipping away from them.’

Right now her main drive is to put forward a proposal for a permanent international body to oversee the investigation of war crimes that are gender-based, including mass rape.

While guest-hosting Radio 4’s Today last year she addressed the idea once again.

‘I always say I’ll go where I’m needed, I don’t know if I’m fit for politics, but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there,’ she said. ‘I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change, and right now I am able to work with a UN agency that is the most in the field of all the UN agencies, to do a lot of work directly with the people in need.’