Angelina Jolie Rushed To Safety After Being Filmed In Ukraine

Film star Angelina Jolie managed to get herself spotted as an air raid siren went off during her visit to Ukraine.

The actress was walking with her entourage during a visit to the western city of Lviv on Saturday, when the air raid siren went off.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She was filmed waving to the camera and insisted she was okay as she was rushed to safety amid fears of an imminent rocket attack

Footage taken earlier in the day showed Jolie singing autographs for fans and chatting with several local residents.

Metro reports: During her visit to the refuge on Saturday, an air-raid siren was signalled at the station amid fears of an attack and Jolie, 46, was seen being whisked away by her aides and quickly bundled into a waiting car, presumably headed to a bunker.

While being filmed during the incident, Jolie remained calm and waved at the camera before insisting: ‘I’m okay.’

The actress is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, and met volunteers working with the displaced, who shared the realities of their ordeal with the actress.

According to Reuters, they revealed that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day, and that many of those in the station are children aged between two and 10.

Lviv’s regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said Jolie spoke to children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in April.

In a social media post, Kozytsky wrote: ‘She was very moved by (the children´s) stories. One girl was even able to privately tell Ms Jolie about a dream she’d had.’

He added that Jolie also visited a boarding school where she met with students and took photos with them, and ‘promised she would come again’.

Lviv is in Western Ukraine, around 80 kilometres from the Polish border, and has faced shelling in recent weeks.

Jolie first spoke out in support of Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion, to say that she was praying for the people affected by the devastating bombing.