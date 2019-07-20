Angela Merkel Slams President Trump over ‘Squad’ Comments

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed President Trump over his criticism of the far-left “Squad.”

According to Politico’s Chief Europe Correspondent Matthew Karnitschnig, Merkel expressed solidarity with AOC’s squad.

“I distance myself completely from these statements and feel solidarity with the women,” Merkel said.

#Merkel on Trump #Squad comments: „I distance myself completely from these statements and feel solidarity with the women“ — Matthew Karnitschnig (@MKarnitschnig) July 19, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: But like the Anti-Defamation League Merkel is COMPLETELY SILENT on the radical Democrat “Squad’s” hateful anti-Semitic comments.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called her out today.