Angel Mom, Whose Son Was Killed by Illegal Alien, Runs for Congress to Fight Sanctuary Law

An angel mom, whose young son was murdered by an illegal alien in California, is now running for Congress so she can fight the so-called “sanctuary” laws.

Agnes Gibboney’s son Ronald Da Silva was shot and killed in 2002 by an illegal immigrant in California.

Districts that declare themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens refuse to cooperate with federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The “Sanctuary City” policies often allow criminal illegal aliens to escape deportation, with many going on to commit further crimes.

Gibboney decided to deal enter politics after her son’s killer, Luis Gonzales, a gang member and Mexican national, was released from prison after serving time for voluntary manslaughter.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “After my son’s murderer was released early in November of last year and I finally got him deported, I felt very strong and very empowered to fight for Americans — to fight for my country that I love and respect,” Gibboney said Wednesday in an interview with Fox & Friends.

“Angel moms” are mothers whose children have been killed by illegal immigrants in the United States.

ICE records show Gonzalez was a previously deported felon who reentered the U.S. before shooting and killing Gibboney’s son.

California became a sanctuary state in 2017 after then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Across the country, there are also so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

Gibboney is running in a district that neighbors Los Angeles and took issue with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s support for his city’s police department refusing to coordinate with ICE and participating in immigration enforcement.

Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement.



“He is saying he’s protecting the immigrant community,” she told Fox & Friends. “Well, the immigrant community has no fears or concerns about Trump’s policy.”

“What Garcetti is refusing to say is he’s protecting illegal aliens — those that commit crimes. And I’m not saying that every illegal alien commit[s] crimes, but they commit a significant number of crimes,” she added.