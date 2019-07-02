Andy Ngo’s Lawyer Vows to Sue Antifa ‘into Oblivion’

The lawyer representing journalist Andy Ngo, who was brutally attacked by Antifa on Saturday, has warned she intends to sue the group “into oblivion.”

“Goodnight everyone except Antifa criminals who I plan to sue into oblivion and then sow salt into their yoga studios and avocado toast stands until nothing grows there, not even the glimmer of a violent criminal conspiracy aided by the effete impotence of a cowed city government,” attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon wrote on Twitter.

Ngo was hospitalized with suspected brain bleed after being assaulted by violent Antifa thugs on Saturday.

The journalist was kicked, punched, and had milkshakes thrown on him by the members of the far-left group, all of which was captured on video.

Dailywire.com reports: “You sick ‘journalists’ and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed,” she added. “As for the rest, please pray for [Andy Ngo] who we need back in health — brave man!”

Later that night, the lawyer said the Quillette editor “has been cleared to leave the hospital.”

“He’ll have more to say in coming days about what happened to him & others yesterday in Portland,” Dhillon promised. “He is very thankful for the overwhelming support from decent people, especially [Michelle Malkin] & donors.”

Malkin, a conservative commentator and investigative journalist, set up a GoFundMe account for Ngo in the wake of the attack; as of Monday morning, over $135,000 has been raised.

Dhillon has been at the forefront in high-profile cases concerning political bias. For example, the entrepreneur’s firm is representing former Google engineer James Damore, who was fired after penning an internal memo addressing diversity at the company, specifically in relation to intrinsic differences between the sexes. Damore is suing the tech giant for alleged discrimination against conservatives, whites, and males, The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti previously reported. In the suit, Damore claims “employees who expressed views deviating from the majority view at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace and relevant to Google’s employment policies and its business, such as ‘diversity’ hiring policies, ‘bias sensitivity,’ or ‘social justice,’ were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights.” The case is still ongoing.

In addition to the potential lawsuit by Dhillon, at least three Antifa activists were arrested during the violent demonstrations, though it’s unclear if any if any of the arrests were made in connection to Ngo’s assault.

According to Fox 12 Oregon, two females and one male, all of whom are in their early 20s, were cuffed and charged: