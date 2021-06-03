Andy Ngo: Antifa Tried to Murder Me – Media Blackout

Antifa terrorists attempted to murder journalist Andy Ngo last week in one of their most violent attacks to-date.

Ngo released the following statement on Twitter on Wednesday:

Statement on May 28, 2021 Antifa assault:



No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job.



Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

immediately yelled, “That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!”



As I sprinted through downtown Portland trying to flag down help, there was no visible police presence. At SW 4th Ave and SW Morrison, one of the black-clad Antifa members tackled me to the ground in front of… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

In the chaos, I managed to seize a moment when my attackers were distracted and crawled away. As soon as I could get to my feet, I sprinted inside the only business I could see that was open —The Nines Hotel. I begged hotel staff to call 911, but they refused and ordered me… pic.twitter.com/CWxwFS1nMH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me. pic.twitter.com/93ZifwJTHA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Dozens of riot police took up positions in front of the building where at least one online video shows extremists swearing and screaming at officers for “protecting Andy Ngo.” At least one Antifa member was arrested according to the… https://t.co/jcOofV9qeu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Later, I was escorted to an ambulance by a medic from Portland Fire and Rescue through a back entrance of the hotel. pic.twitter.com/zW3Iov5Uwt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

When Antifa last beat me for doing my job in 2019, doctors told me I could have died from the brain hemorrhage caused by the blows to my head. I have made more than two dozen reports of subsequent threats and attacks to the Portland Police,… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

These lies will be used again to try to discredit me and other journalists reporting on Antifa, and to distort the facts.



But there is only one truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Informationliberation.com reports: Sorry Mr. Ngo, Biden’s handlers’ only concern is fighting “white supremacy,” which they tell us every minute of every day is the “number one threat” to America.

The assailants were “white abolitionists” and not white nationalists, so it’s not their concern.

Additionally, as this assault happened at night it doesn’t count!