Andy Ngo: Antifa Tried to Murder Me – Media Blackout

June 3, 2021
Antifa try to murder Andy Ngo for the second time
Antifa terrorists attempted to murder journalist Andy Ngo last week in one of their most violent attacks to-date.

Ngo released the following statement on Twitter on Wednesday:

Informationliberation.com reports: Sorry Mr. Ngo, Biden’s handlers’ only concern is fighting “white supremacy,” which they tell us every minute of every day is the “number one threat” to America.

The assailants were “white abolitionists” and not white nationalists, so it’s not their concern.

Additionally, as this assault happened at night it doesn’t count!

