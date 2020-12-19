Andrew Yang Demands Barcodes to Identify People Who Have Been Vaccinated

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is calling for barcodes to be attached to people to prove if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be,” Yang tweeted Friday.

“Tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames without either mass adoption of the vaccine or a means of signaling,” Yang added.

Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated – like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 18, 2020

“I’ve been tested at a photo shoot or interview and gotten a bracelet showing I was negative. Then we could interact more freely,” Yang also tweeted.

Dailycaller.com reports: The former presidential candidate called elected officials to measure support about potentially running for mayor of New York City, several people involved in the discussions said, according to Politico.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously urged for the use of QR codes in order to monitor the coronavirus worldwide, CNN reported. The method is already used in China to track individuals’ health and travel data.

The electronic code changes color depending on the level of possible contact with the virus, CNN reported.

Conservative Twitter accounts such as the Reagan Battalion and others criticized Yang’s tweets.

“No,” the Reagan Battalion tweeted.

Democrat Andrew Yang is advocating for policies promoted by the Chinese Communist Party, which has people in concentration camps. https://t.co/hq0VkGdpfI pic.twitter.com/nyzgsgRsbN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 18, 2020

I’m all for vaccines but this is weird and creepy https://t.co/t8JIGfAWtt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 18, 2020

I know your heart's in the right place but trust me on this one, there will be a mass revolt among certain (and large) American subgroups if this becomes a thing. I think you know why. https://t.co/Ji6TE9qrt1 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 18, 2020

Yang and the Humanity Forward Foundation, a non-profit advocacy organization of Yang’s, didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.