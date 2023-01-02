Andrew Tate Predicted His Arrest a Year Ago: “The New World Order Will Jail or Kill Me”

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate predicted that the ‘New World Order’ would attempt to jail or kill him months ago before his arrest last week.
Tate had explained in previous videos uploaded to social media that he was being targeted by the global elite for teaching his followers how to think for themselves and reject “The Matrix”.
“First they insult your character and attack you. They attack you and cancel you. They put you in jail for something you did not do. And the last thing is they kill you,” Tate declared several months ago.
“I like to think that if anybody sees a media article where I’ve been locked up for whatever it is, they’re gonna go, ‘This is bullsh*t. Tate didn’t do that.’ With the scrutiny I’m under, does anyone think I’m breaking the law?”
Infowars.com reports: Tate recently predicted he would be arrested or killed because the media failed to assassinate his character and silence him.
“They’re either gonna try to put me in jail or they’re gonna kill me, on a long enough timeframe, because they tried to shut me up and I won’t shut up,” the British-American said on the “Real Talk” podcast.
The media and the left characterize Tate’s anti-establishment messaging on everything from the Ukraine conflict to dating and making money as dangerous and a product of “toxic masculinity.”
Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Bucharest on Thursday in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.
But given how the clients of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell remain free and anonymous, many don’t think the establishment is targeting Tate to crack down on human trafficking.
Revolver News founder Darren Beattie doesn’t buy the official story one bit.
“Andrew Tate isn’t really being punished for sex trafficking. He’s being punished for being a big influencer with an organic following who isn’t a robot for the regime. He’s a real fucking human being,” Beattie tweeted Friday.
Likewise, Infowars founder Alex Jones noted that Tate was already targeted with similar allegations last year and was cleared of wrongdoing, but was targeted again after having a high-profile argument with Green New Deal cheerleader Greta Thunberg.
“As soon as he’s number one in the world, as soon as Greta Thunberg comes after him and he destroys her, boom, he gets SWAT team-raided,” Jones said Friday on The Alex Jones Show.
Tate responded to his arrest on Twitter Friday, declaring that “The Matrix sent their agents.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Tate told the Daily Mirror, “We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”
