Andrew McCarthy: Obama Must Have KNOWN About Spygate

Former Assistant Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy says President Obama would have known about the counter-intelligence investigations into the Trump campaign in 2016.

On Tuesday night McCarthy joined Sean Hannity to discuss the ongoing spygate scandal.

During the discussion Andrew McCarthy told Sean Hannity that Obama must have known about the spying on Trump.

TRANSCRIPT:

Andrew McCarthy: What I’m saying is not that the president sits there and directs that there be counter-intelligence investigations. What I’m saying is that unlike criminal investigations, counter intelligence investigations are done for the president. The only reason to do them is for the president with the information he needs to protect the United States from foreign threats. They’re not like criminal investigations in that regard. So in principle the information for the president. And here we know at various junctures we have actual factual information that this investigation was well known to president Obama.

Sean Hannity: So, if he knew, and this is all happening, he had to know about it from the get-go. Doesn’t it also imply that he would have been updated on this? If he’s the one that needs it for national security decision making?

Andrew McCarthy: Sean if things were working properly the president should have been alerted about it and informed. It was a very important investigation. If they actually believed what they were telling the court that it was a possibility that Donald Trump was actually a plant of the Kremlin, it would have been derelict on their part not to keep the president informed.