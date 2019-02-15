Andrew McCabe Admits Attempting Coup to Overturn 2016 Election

Disgraced FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe admitted Thursday that he and others at the Bureau attempted a Coup d’Etat against President Trump.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes”, McCabe boasted that senior officials within the FBI attempted a bureaucratic coup to bring down the Trump administration shortly after Trump’s 2016 election victory.

Citing unproven Russian collusion narratives, McCabe admitted that he tried to gather votes from within the Trump cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office.

Conservativereview.com reports: In a “60 minutes” preview clip, McCabe forwarded the baseless conspiracy theory that President Trump won the election with the assistance of the Kremlin.

“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and won the election for the presidency. And who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage,” McCabe said during the interview. “And that was something that troubled me greatly.”

Putting aside that Russia is not “our most formidable adversary” (it’s China, by a mile), to date, not a single piece of evidence has emerged that the “Russia case” was anything but a complete hoax based on opposition research sourced to anonymous Russians that was paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

“I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do that without creating a record of why they made that decision,” McCabe continued.

Unfortunately for McCabe, there was no “solid ground” to be found. The Russia investigation came up entirely empty, and the FBI bureaucrats’ leak-and-smear campaigns were not enough to oust the duly elected president through other means.

And the president was not even behind McCabe’s ultimate removal from his post. The former FBI deputy director was fired after a Department of Justice internal probe found that he committed gross misconduct on multiple occasions. The devastating report found that McCabe lied under oath several times. That wasn’t all. He also attempted to sabotage his own FBI colleagues for his personal leaks to the media. McCabe later excused his activity, claiming his lies under oath were a result of the “chaos inside the FBI under siege from [President] Trump and his allies.” Currently, McCabe is under a Department of Justice-authorized grand jury investigation.

Of course, McCabe’s long list of alleged criminal activities and his extreme credibility problem have been almost entirely overlooked in the legacy media stories promoting his “60 Minutes” interview. The same applies to the reality that McCabe’s Russia probe never amounted to anything.

Andrew McCabe was far from the only FBI official to disgrace himself. Other now-fired FBI officials, such as James Comey and Peter Strzok, helped transform the FBI into a political weapon to sabotage the president through the baseless Trump-Russia investigation. There are still only two primary explanations for their conduct. The first is they were simply incompetent and commenced a probe without sufficient nonpartisan evidence. The second and more likely explanation is that McCabe and his cohorts were on a hell-bent quest to overturn the results of the election. Call it what it was: a soft coup attempt. Luckily for our republic, the coup attempt failed.