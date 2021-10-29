Andrew Cuomo to Be Arrested Next Week As Rape Victim Files Criminal Complaint

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will be arrested next week following a criminal complaint filed by one of his alleged rape victims.

The name of the victim and details about the case were not revealed by the Albany Criminal Court clerk who first leaked news of the charges to reporters on Thursday.

According to the New York Post, Cuomo should be expecting charges in the next few days, and will likely be arrested and charged next week.

Rt.com reports: “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen told the Post. Reports indicate Cuomo could be facing a ‘forcible touching’ charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the Post, the alleged victim in this case is former aide Brittany Commisso, who accused the governor of unwanted touching after she began working for him in 2017.

Numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault have been made against Cuomo – one of many controversies that led the once-popular Democrat to resign from office in August.

News of Cuomo potentially facing legal consequences for his alleged actions – all of which he denies – had his many critics celebrating on social media. Among them was Fox News’ Janice Dean, one of the most vocal opponents of Cuomo’s administration, having lost both of her in-laws to Covid-19 in New York nursing homes.

Honestly, seeing it in print about @andrewcuomo finally being arrested for something is pretty amazing considering he was a golden boy this time last year with 90 percent of the media. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 28, 2021

The then-governor was accused of hiding nursing-home deaths, following a controversial order from his administration early in the pandemic that forced facilities to accept Covid-positive patients.

Among other investigations faced by Cuomo is a probe into his hugely controversial book deal, which was worth millions. After the book was released in the fall of 2020, he was accused of having used state resources and staff to work on the publication for free.