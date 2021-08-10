Andrew Cuomo Finally Resigns

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has finally announced that he is stepping down.

His resignation follows a nursing home scandal that saw his executive order kill thousands of nursing home residents and a sexual harassment scandal that had allegations of him molesting multiple women.

During a press conference today, Cuomo said “The best way I can help now is if I step aside” adding “My resignation will be effective in 14 days.”

LifeNews reports: Despite resigning, Cuomo said he would fight the latest sexual harassment allegations.

“My instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe that it is politically motivated. I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful.”

On social media, many people rejoiced at the news, including Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean who ost her parents in the nursing home scandal and had been aggressively going after the governor’s role in their deaths.

He. Is. Out. God bless America. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 10, 2021

Dean previously said, “I’ve always said I don’t care what brings him down. He’s a monster and deserves to go in shame. But also, please don’t forget our loved ones that are no longer with us to testify.”

She added: “We’re finally having a memorial for my in-laws next week with family and friends who never got to say goodbye or attend a wake or funeral last year. You know what might bring a bit of closure? Seeing Cuomo being impeached.”

Republicans and Democrats, pro-life advocates and many others have been demanding for months that Cuomo resign after his own attorney general accused him of hiding COVID-19 nursing home deaths and sexually harassing multiple women.

At the beginning of the year, Cuomo and his administration were accused of covering up thousands of elderly people’s deaths in nursing homes connected to his pandemic orders. Approximately 15,000 elderly New Yorkers have died since last spring.

In March, an explosive New York Times report exposed how several of Cuomo’s top aides helped to hide approximately 9,000 people’s deaths to COVID in nursing homes last year. At the same time, the Democrat governor was receiving massive media praise for his handling of the pandemic and getting ready to profit from his new book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Originally, New York reported 8,110 deaths at nursing homes due to the coronavirus. However, the state tally only included people who died at a facility. Nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals and died there were not included in the total. According to the attorney general’s report in January, the actual total was 12,743.