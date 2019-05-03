Ancient Animal & Human Bones Discovered In Underwater Graveyard In Mexico

Animal and human bones over 12,000 years old have been found buried in an ancient graveyard at the bottom of an underwater cave in Mexico.

The discoveries include ancient sloths, tapirs, sabertooth cats, cougars, elephant-like gomphotheres, bears, dog-like animals as well as a couple humans

Scientist looks at 12,000 year old bone of a teenage girl in the Hoyo Negro (Black Hole) cave in Tulum, Mexico. © Roberto Chavez / Mexican National Anthropology and History Institute / AFP

According to RT: Experts say the “underworld of exquisitely preserved fossils” includes human remains that are over 12,000 years old and the skull of a large, short-faced bear. The Hoyo Negro pit is a natural time capsule from the Late Pleistocene era. Before it was underwater, animals would fall 60 meters into the cave to their deaths.