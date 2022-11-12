Analyst Warns: ‘There May Not Be An Election In 2024’ & ‘The US Won’t Exist After 2032’

Analyst Martin Armstrong has warned that there might not be an election in 2024 and that due to “massive societal upheaval and financial collapse“, the United States will not exist after 2032.

Armstrong, who has correctly predicted several major events, including the 2008 financial collapse, made the comments during an interview with Greg Hunter of of USAWatchdog.com.

Summit News reports: According to the analyst, future elections are in severe doubt of even taking place due to rampant corruption and cheating, along with the likelihood that neither side will accept defeat.

“The cheating in the midterm election next week is going to be so great that it is almost impossible to make a prediction. . . . In a fair midterm election, the Republicans would win the House and the Senate,” said Armstrong.

Revealing that he has received emails from people in Canada saying they had been delivered voting ballots for Pennsylvania, Armstrong is predicting utter chaos.

“Where this ends up, who knows? It’s just so corrupt, it is over the top. It doesn’t matter who wins. Nobody is going to accept this thing, and that is the problem,” he said.

Warning that the mid-term result will “not be accepted” by one side, Armstrong says Trump won’t be able to run in 2024 because there probably won’t be an election due to a total loss of confidence in the system.

Bolsonaro’s defeat in Brazil is proof that all major elections are now being stolen, according to Armstrong, in a bid to eliminate any world leader who stands against the regime agenda.

“This is a worldwide effort,” he said. “They had to get rid of Trump. The other one who stood in their way is Bolsonaro. Then there is Putin (Russia) and Xi Jinping (China). I think you are going to have historians look back at this 50 years from now, and they will call this period ‘The Climate Change Wars’… They are trying to take down as much oil energy capacity as possible.”

Armstrong says his computer modeling is showing huge domestic unrest in the United States next year, and that conditions are ripe for “a rocket launch for volatility and civil unrest.”

“The United States will not exist after 2032. After 2028 and 2029, we are going to have to redesign a government from scratch. America is being destroyed,” he explicitly warned.