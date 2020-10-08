‘Amy Coney Barrett Does Not Deserve RBG’s Seat’ Says Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton is urging Americans to “dissent” against President Trump’s pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

In an op-ed for Cosmopolitan, the former first daughter expressed her fierce opposition to Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Conservative Brief reports: She also recalled when Ginsburg was nominated to the highest court in 1993 by her father, former President Bill Clinton.

“I don’t remember where I was when my dad nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, but I do remember how I felt: very excited and a little surprised. … If President Trump succeeds in placing Amy Coney Barrett as Justice Ginsburg’s successor, I expect that he will get even more of what he wants—with disastrous consequences for the country,” Clinton wrote.

″I admired Justice Ginsburg so much: She was the rare adult who made our country live up to a child’s inherent sense of fairness,″ Chelsea wrote. ″Justice Ginsburg served on the court for 27 years. She wrote 483 opinions, many of which were intent on making every American who felt excluded—women in particular—belong.”

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea’s mother, shared the article on Twitter.

.@chelseaclinton: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 'The Great Dissenter.' Now it is our turn to dissent against Trump’s choice for Ginsburg’s replacement and against the rush to confirm her before Election Day." https://t.co/cA42w5PQOb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 29, 2020

Chelsea Clinton touted the late Ginsburg’s opinions on topics such as birth control while on the Supreme Court.

“When Justice Ginsburg lost, she went down swinging, arguing with fierce intellect about why the majority was wrong so that one day, some judge, far in the future, might dust off her opinion and make things right,” Chelsea Clinton wrote. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was ‘The Great Dissenter.’ Now it is our turn to dissent against Trump’s choice for Ginsburg’s replacement and against the rush to confirm her before Election Day.”

″Although she doesn’t have a long judicial record, Amy Coney Barrett has voted in two abortion cases—both times in favor of abortion restrictions that would require parental notification and allow the state to ban the procedure on the basis of race, sex, or Down syndrome diagnosis,″ she wrote.

“There are two things we can do to stop this: speak up and vote,” Chelsea Clinton added.